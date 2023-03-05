The festival of colours is here. We are talking about the festival of colours. There bright celebration of happiness and love. One of the most joyous times of the year is the holi season, but it can also be difficult with all the relatives, parties, and other events. Whatever it is, we're right there with you, and with funny memes and jokes no less. Whether you're anxious about seeing family or overworked with ritual preparations, Gulal purchases, and presents, there's always time to stand back and laugh at the situation as a whole. Whether you're looking for Holi quips, Holi puns, or Holi wishes and greetings, there's also a Holi meme for that. We, therefore, created the funniest Holi memes so that you and your loved ones could enjoy the happiest possible Holi. Our Holi memes will make you laugh at everything from bringing Gulal to class to heading to work after Holi. 'Kab Hai Holi' Funny Memes Go Viral on Twitter as Netizens Remain Confused Over Holi 2023 Date To Be 7th or 8th March!

If you want to get in the Holi spirit, you should indulge in some delectable treats like Thandai, a special milk-based drink prepared on this auspicious occasion, and Gujiya, a traditional sweet. Next, depending on the state you reside in, you can select the type of Holi you want to play, ranging from "Kapda-faad" Holi to "Lathmar Holi". But to celebrate the day in the best way possible, it is important that you include your loved ones. And you can make your Holi even more special and for that here are funny Holi messages and memes that you can share with your near and dear ones to make the day even happier.

Holi will be observed this year in 2023 on March 8th but there was a confusion about the dates. In fact, 'Kab Hai Holi' funny memes went viral on Twitter as netizens remain confused over Holi 2023 dates to be 7th or 8th March. While Holika Dahan will take place on March 7th. You ought to just take a step back and chuckle for a second because you have so much to do.

