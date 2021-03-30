Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2021 to all the lovable brothers and sisters! The sibling bond is more than special. It consists of both love and fights and it certainly deserves celebrations dedicated to it. While you must be aware of Bhai Dooj celebrated after Diwali BUT did you know there is a tradition of celebrating the festival on the next day of Holi in some parts of the country? Well, Bhai Dooj, which comes after Diwali may be more popular BUT the festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the next day Holi as well. In this way, Bhai Dooj celebrates the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra. This year Holika Dahan was done on March 28. While the colour Holi was celebrated yesterday, on 29th March. In such a situation, the festival of brotherhood will be celebrated today aka March 30. If you haven't wished your loved ones yet, you can share these Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Holi images, Holi HD wallpapers, Holi background wallpapers, Happy Holi Greetings, Holi 2021 messages in English, and so on.

Just like Bhai Dooj is celebrated after Diwali where sisters wish for brother's long life apply tilak to bring him all the happiness of the world. Similarly, after Holi, Bhai Dooj of Holi is celebrated where sisters apply tilak of Bhai's forehead. According to the scriptures, tilak on the next day of Holi helps you get rid of all kinds of troubles. Meanwhile, if you are still looking for Holi 2021 wishes, Holi messages in Hindi, Holi Shayari in Hindi, Happy Holi 2021 greetings, Holi WhatsApp Stickers, Holi Images, Happy Holi HD wallpapers, Dhulandi wishes, Dhuleti messages, we have your back.

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion Bring You a Lot of Luck and Prosperity! Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friends May Come & Go, but My Brother Has Always Been There for Me! Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Can’t Be a Better Brother than You. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Happy Holi Bhai Dooj Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holi Bhai Dooj!

Holi Bhai Dooj sees certain steps which include bathing in a holy river and worshipping Shree Ganesh and Shrihari as it is considered auspicious. According to astrological beliefs, on this day, sisters wish their brothers a long life and a happy life. In many places, on this day, the sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and worship them after performing aarti.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).