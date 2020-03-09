Holika Dahan 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: History, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Auspicious Time to Burn Holika a Night Before Rangwali Holi

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The joyous festival of Holi is here. Chhoti Holi 2020 is today, March 9 and tonight, devotees will burn Holika, ahead of the Rangwali Holi which is tomorrow, March 10, 2020. Holika Dahan also is known as Holika Deepak, is done while the auspicious Purnima Tithi is prevailing. Holika Dahan 2020 is on March 9, and there are many legends associated with the celebration. On the day of Chhoti Holi 2020, know tonight’s shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and auspicious time to burn Holika before the main festival of Holi 2020. Along with the Holika Dahan 2020 date, we have also provided history and significance behind the traditional observation, a night before Rangwali Holi. Holika Dahan 2020 Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Wish Your Loved Ones With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Post Before Holi.

Holika Dahan 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan 2020 is marked on the night of Chhoti Holi. This year, Holika Dahan is on March 9, and the auspicious muhurta is between 6:43 pm and 9:08 pm. The Purnima tithi has already begun at 3:30 am and ends at 11:17 pm on March 9, 2020.

Holika Dahan: History, Significance and Puja Vidhi

As per the mythological explanation for Holi 2020, Holika, a demoness was given the power by the Brahma on the understanding that it can never be used to bring harm to anyone. She tricked Prahalad, King Hiranyakashyapu’s son into the fire. She was wearing a shawl to protect herself from the fire. But Lord Vishnu stepped in and burnt Holika to her death, marking a triumph of good over evil. How To Make Refreshing Thandai At Home To Celebrate The Festival of Colours?

The night before Holi, pyres are set and burnt in keeping with this tradition. People gather wood and combustible materials for the bonfire in parks, community centres, near temples and other open spaces. On the top of the pyre is a statue to signify Holika. People also stock up colour pigments, food, party drinks and festive seasonal foods such as gujiya, mathri, malpuas and other regional delicacies in their homes.

Holika Dahan is significantly observed in North India, Nepal and parts of South India. On the eve of Holi, the pyre is lit, signifying Holika Dahan. The ritual symbolises the triumph of good over evil. People sing and dance around the fire and also perform ‘parikrama’ of fire, the night before the main celebration of Rangwali Holi.