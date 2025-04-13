Holy Monday, also known as Great and Holy Monday, is a day of the Holy Week, which is the week before Easter. It is basically the Monday of Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar. In 2025, Holy Monday falls on Monday, April 14. According to the gospels, Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree on this day (Matthew 21:18–22, Mark 11:20–26), cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority. Holy Week 2025 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Easter, Here Are the Key Dates and Full Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.

Holy Monday is thus the third day of Holy Week in Eastern Christianity, after Lazarus Saturday and Palm Sunday, and the second day of Holy Week in Western Christianity, after Palm Sunday. In this article, let’s know more about the Holy Monday 2025 date and the significance of this day that falls in the Holy Week. Holy Monday Messages & Bible Verses: Holy Week HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Telegram Photos and Sayings During Passion Week in Christianity.

Holy Monday 2025 Date

Holy Monday falls on Monday, April 14.

Holy Monday Meaning

Holy Monday is the Monday of Holy Week, commemorating Jesus' cleansing of the temple and his authority being questioned.

Holy Monday Significance

Holy Monday is an important day that commemorates the events that happened after Jesus's triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. Different Christian traditions emphasize different aspects of this day, but common themes include the cleansing of the temple and cursing the fig tree. According to historical records, the Gospels shows some of the events that occurred on the day of the Biblical Holy Monday.

This holy day begins liturgically with Vespers on Palm Sunday night, repeating some of the same stichera (hymns) from the Praises of the All Night Vigil the evening before. On this day, Church services are held that reflect on Jesus' teachings and actions during his final days.

