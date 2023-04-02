Holy Week is the most sacred week in a liturgical or church year, according to Christians across the world. The observance of Holy Week leads to the commemoration of Easter - the day Christ was resurrected. Holy Week 2023 will begin on April 2. Holy Week begins with the commemoration of Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday (April 2), leading towards the Passion of Jesus on Good Friday (April 7) and concludes Christ's rest in death and descent into Hades on Holy Saturday (April 8). Finally, the day after Holy Week is celebrated as Easter. As we celebrate Holy Week 2023, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to mark Holy Week, the significance of Each day, and more. Palm Sunday 2023 Messages, Photos & HD Images: Send Hymns, Biblical Quotes, Verses, Jesus Christ Wallpapers, SMS & GIFs To Observe the First Day of Holy Week.

When is Holy Week 2023?

Holy Week 2023 will begin on April 2 with the observance of Palm Sunday. The week-long observance is full of various observances that lead to the mourning of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and Laying him to rest on Holy Saturday. The observance of Holy Week is considered extremely important and auspicious and leads to the joyous celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter.

Holy Week 2023 Schedule

Holy Week 2023 Date Observance Holy Week 2023, Day 1 April 2, 2023 Palm Sunday Holy Week 2023, Day 2 April 3, 2023 Holy Monday Holy Week 2023, Day 3 April 4, 2023 Holy Tuesday Holy Week 2023, Day 4 April 5, 2023 Spy Wednesday Holy Week 2023, Day 5 April 6, 2023 Maundy Thursday Holy Week 2023, Day 6 April 7, 2023 Good Friday Holy Week 2023, Day 7 April 8, 2023 Holy Saturday Holy Week 2023, Day 8 April 9, 2023 Easter Sunday

During Holy Week, people visit the church, offer their prayers and indulge in various community events and gatherings around the week. Revisiting the stories of Christ is also a common practice. Holy Week also marks the last week of Lent - the month-long fast that some Christians observe. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Holy Week 2023!

