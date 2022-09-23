Human Resource Professional Day is celebrated annually to make people understand how the Human Resource department keeps the organisation or business running and why their job is very valuable for the company. This day also recognises how HR professionals do not get enough credit for everything they do for the company, and on this day, people share information about the role of the HR department so that people aspiring to work in human resources can also get a grasp on what exactly they’re in for. The HR professionals follow important legislation, overlook the hiring process, ensure that all of us in the organisation get paid on time and even plan fun company parties to ensure that everyone in the business is motivated to put their best foot forward to help the organisation grow. On Human Resource Professional Day 2022, learn all about the date, history of the day, its significance and how to celebrate this day dedicated to HR professionals. National IT Professionals Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Date and History of Human Resource Professional Day

This day is celebrated every year on September 26 to spread awareness about the role of the Human Resource team. Governor-General Hon Steadman Alvin Ridout Fuller declared Human Resource Professional Day an official holiday in Jamaica in 2018, which is how HR Professional Day came into the spotlight. Earlier, Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen created the day in 2013 to celebrate human resource professionals for nurturing and developing human capital. National Administrative Professionals' Day 2020 Date: Know History And Significance of the Day That Highlights Role of People in Administrative Positions.

Significance of HR Professional Day

This day presents an opportunity to learn more about the profession so that people get an opportunity of making an informed decision about joining the profession and also understand their role at the same time. HR professionals handle difficult tasks like staff negotiations, corporate liaison, and legislation interpreting and make the lives of employees much easier by explaining the functioning of the organisation to them, taking care of their paychecks and helping them out if they face any issues. They manage relationships with the human capital and their main role is to help employees thrive. This day, therefore, recognises their crucial role in the functioning of the organisation.

Ways to Celebrate HR Professional Day 2022

On this day, people can attend lectures that are held to raise awareness about the importance of HR professionals. It’s also a good day to interact with the HR professionals of your company to appreciate and thank them for all their help. People can also speak to aspiring candidates who wish to join this field.

This profession is great for people who have good interpersonal skills, are self-motivated and like helping people. If you’re committed to helping an organisation grow and can develop plans to help employees thrive in the organisation while achieving job satisfaction, it would be a good idea to apply for this role. Happy Human Resource Professional Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).