Happy Independence Day 2021! India got independence on August 15, 1947, after enduring the reign of the British for nearly 200 years and since then every year on August 15 we celebrate Independence Day. On this day a lot of preparations are done in schools and children participate in fancy dress competition as well apart from the flag hoisting ceremony and distribution of sweets. For kids, a fancy dress contest is a proud moment when they don the costumes of their favourite icon and learn while having fun. Independence Day 2021: Five Tricolour-Inspired Dishes To Celebrate Swatantrata Diwas.

This time if your children are participating in the fancy dress competition of the school, things must have gone virtual. Nevertheless, there is no need for the enthusiasm to be suppressed. You should make this day special for your child. If you are confused as to what to make your child wear this time here are some fancy dress competition ideas.

Bharat Mata

This time on the occasion of Independence Day, you can turn your daughter into a Bharat Mata getup. For this, you will need saffron or white or orange sari, a crown on her head and a flag in her hands.

Mahatma Gandhi

To become like the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, you can have your child wrap a white dhoti and then apply a nude shade of skin color on the head so that it gives a bald look. Give your child Gandhi spectacles and stick in their hands.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Your child will also try out the costume of Lokmanya Tilak i.e. Bal Gangadhar Tilak. You will have to make your child wear red turban, fake moustache and white attire.

Other Independence Day 2021 Fancy Dress Ideas for Kids. Watch Video:

Apart from these, some more dress ideas that could be be useful for you are Jhansi Ki Rani, Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Mangal Pandey.

