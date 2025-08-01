International Childfree Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on August 1. This day was created in 1973 in the United States of America (USA) by the National Alliance for Optional Parenthood, at the time the National Organisation for Non-Parents (N.O.N.), under the name of Non-Parents' Day. International Childfree Day aims to celebrate people who voluntarily choose not to have children and live with a childfree choice. This year, International Childfree Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

International Childfree Day was established in 2013 by author Laura Carroll and notably it coincides with the anniversary of the publication of the book The Baby Trap by Ellen Peck and William Granzig (1971), one of the first books to openly discuss childfree living. In this article, let’s know more about International Childfree Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Childfree Day 2025 Date

International Childfree Day Significance

International Childfree Day recognises the freedom of personal choice being parents without kids and aims to break societal taboos and stigmas around being childfree. The day is particularly for those couples who have faced criticism, ridicule, and rejection because they chose to be childfree by choice.

It is a special day to celebrate people who voluntarily choose not to have kids and bring awareness, acceptance, and respect to their choices. The day also emphasises that choosing not to have children is a valid and personal decision, just like choosing to become a parent.

