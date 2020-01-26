International Customs Day Date: Significance, History of The Special Day That Recognises Role of Custom Officials Across the Globe & Challenges They Face

International Customs Day (ICD) (Photo Credits: File Photo)

The International Customs Day (ICD) is an annual event which is observed on January 26 across the globe. The main aim of the ICD is to recognise the role of custom officials and agencies in maintaining border security. The special day focuses on the working conditions and challenges that customs officers face in their jobs. The International Customs Day is not an official holiday. All business establishments, schools and government offices remain open on this day.

On this day, custom agencies hold employee appreciation events. During the event, custom officers are recognized for their exemplary service. Workshops, conferences and talks that focus on the year’s theme and the challenges that agencies and officers face are also held. January 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Makar Sankranti to Republic Day; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

History of the International Customs Day (ICD)

The International Customs Day was instituted by the World Customs Organization (WCO). The special day is held on January 26, which commemorates the day in 1953 when the inaugural session of the Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) was held in Brussels, Belgium. Reports inform that in 1994 the CCC was renamed World Customs Organization (WCO) and today custom organizations from 179 countries are WCO members.

Significance of International Customs Day (ICD)

The International Customs Day (ICD) this year will be dedicated to the contribution of Customs towards a sustainable future where social, economic, health and environmental needs are at the heart of our actions. The slogan for this day is “Customs fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet”. In 2019, the theme was SMART borders for seamless Trade, Travel and Transport.