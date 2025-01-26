Every year, International Customs Day (ICD) is observed on January 26 in several countries around the world. The annual event aims to appreciate and honour the work of customs officials and agencies worldwide. International Customs Day is organised every year by the World Customs Organization (WCO), which was established in 1952 as the Customs Co-operation Council. The day also marks the inaugural session of the WCO which was held on January 26, 1953. International Customs Day highlights the role of customs in maintaining the flow of goods across borders, ensuring trade security, and promoting economic development. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

The customs agencies streamline international trade by ensuring the quick and efficient movement of goods across borders. They play a key role in reducing delays and leading to economic growth by enabling fair and equitable trade practices across the world. In this article, let’s know more about the International Customs Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

International Customs Day 2025 Date

International Customs Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 26.

International Customs Day Significance

International Customs Day is an important global event that focuses on raising awareness about the importance of customs in facilitating trade around the globe. The annual event highlights the functions that customs agencies perform to ensure the smooth functioning of international commerce and the protection of nations and communities.

The day also ensures border security and encourages supporting sustainable trade practices. On this day, government and customs agencies organise events to discuss policies and innovations. Various activities are held to educate the public and businesses on customs' role in trade and border management.

