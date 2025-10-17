Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an auspicious Hindu occasion that marks the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18. The day holds immense significance as it is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the God of health and Ayurveda, and to Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Like any other festival in India, Rangoli holds a special place even during Dhanteras celebrations. Creating beautiful rangoli designs at the entrance of homes is considered a way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to visit clean and decorated homes. The colourful patterns not only add to the festive beauty but also symbolise positivity, good luck, and energy flow.

The different types of rangolis, from multicoloured, traditional rangolis to intricate patterns, these designs add a festive charm during the five-day-long Diwali celebrations all over India. To amp up your Deepavali 2025 celebration, take a look at these Dhanteras 2025 Rangoli ideas with beautiful and elegant rangoli patterns and designs that you can bookmark for reference. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

Beautiful Dhanteras Rangoli Ideas

Colourful Diwali Rangoli Patterns

Elegant Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras

Beautiful and Easy Rangoli Designs For Dhanteras

Easy and Simple Dhanteras Rangoli

As per religious beliefs, it is said that on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan. Hence, people worship Devi Laxmi and Lord Kubera, the God of wealth, on the holy day of Trayodashi.

Traditionally, rangolis are made using rice flour, coloured powders, or flower petals, often featuring motifs like diyas, lotus, swastika, and footprints of Goddess Lakshmi. These designs are believed to ward off negative energies and attract prosperity, peace, and harmony into the home during the festive season. We wish you a very happy Dhanteras 2025!

