International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict is observed on November 6. The day aimed to educate people about the damaging effects of war and armed conflict on the environment. People who participate on the day spend time discussing how the effects of war are damaging to the natural environment. Promoted by the United Nations, the day is also dedicated to finding ways to find ways to limit environmental destruction caused by the armed conflict and war.

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict: Date

On November 5, 2011, the UN General Assembly declared November 6 of each year as the International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict: History & Significance

Though humanity has always been counted its war casualties, the environment has often remained the unpublicised victim of war. Water wells have been polluted, crops torched, forests cut down, soils poisoned and animals killed to gain military advantage. All these have been ignored and still is. This is why, International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict was introduced. The United Nations attaches great importance to ensuring that action on the environment is part of conflict prevention, peacekeeping and peacebuilding strategies.

The UN General Assembly considers any environmental damage in terms of armed conflict impairs ecosystems and natural resources, and it continues to do so even after the long period of conflict. Loss of life and destruction of property are obvious consequences of war and armed conflict, and its impact on natural resources cannot be ignored as well.

