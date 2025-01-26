International Day of Clean Energy is annually observed around the world on January 26. The annual global event focuses on global environmental issues, including clean and renewable energy, to combat climate change. Clean energy is a central theme of multiple global initiatives and events that are held on this day in several countries around the world. The day aims to raise awareness about energy efficiency and the need for sustainable energy solutions and highlights the importance of clean energy in reducing air pollution and improving public health. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Clean Energy 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar.

International Day of Clean Energy 2025 Date

International Day of Clean Energy 2025 falls on Sunday, January 26.

International Day of Clean Energy History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared January 26 as the International Day of Clean Energy by resolution A/77/327. The day aims to raise awareness and mobilise action for a just and inclusive transition to clean energy for the benefit of people worldwide and the planet at large. Notably, January 26 is also the founding date of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), a global intergovernmental agency established in 2009 to support countries in their energy transitions. It acts as a platform for international cooperation, and provides data and analyses on clean energy technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.

International Day of Clean Energy Significance

Adopting clean energy is integral to the fight against climate change. International Day of Clean Energy serves as an excellent platform to advocate for renewable energy adoption, innovation, and global cooperation to achieve a sustainable energy future. On this day, many events like campaigns, seminars, and educational programs are held across the world to inform individuals and businesses about the benefits of clean energy.

