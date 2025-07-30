International Day of Friendship is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on July 30. This annual event was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the aim of strengthening the friendship between individuals, countries and cultures can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. This is a perfect day when people connect with friends, express appreciation, or share messages of love and care. International Day of Friendship 2025 falls on Wednesday, July 30. The idea of a World Friendship Day originated earlier, with Paraguay celebrating it in 1958. How To Celebrate International Friendship Day? Everything To Know About the Day Dedicated To Your Friends.

International Day of Friendship 2025 Date

International Day of Friendship History

Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958 by Joyce Hall as a holiday involving the celebration of friendships throughout the world. The original date of celebration was August 2, though it has since been moved to August 7 due to desynchronisation in the United States. To honour Friendship Day, in 1998, Nane Annan named Winnie the Pooh the world's Ambassador of Friendship at the United Nations. The event was co-sponsored by the U.N. Department of Public Information and Disney Enterprises, co-hosted by Kathy Lee Gifford.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. This day was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.

International Day of Friendship Significance

International Day of Friendship is an important global event that highlights the important role of friends in our lives, offering emotional support and companionship. They are the people we turn to in moments of joy and sorrow, helping us in the ups and downs of life.

True friends listen without judgment, encourage us to grow, and stand by us throughout our lives. Their presence brings comfort and confidence. To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, international organisations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives to mark this day.

