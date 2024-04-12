The International Day of Human Space Flight is the annual celebration held on April 12 around the world. This day commemorates the historic moment when Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space on April 12, 1961. Gagarin's spacecraft, Vostok 1, completed one orbit around the Earth, marking a significant milestone in human space exploration. As per historical records, Yuri Gagarin crewed the Vostok 1 mission in 1961, completing one orbit around Earth over 108 minutes in the Vostok 3KA spacecraft, launched on a Vostok-K rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, USSR. In this article, know more about International Day of Human Space Flight 2024 date, history and the significance of the day. Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Know About the Anniversary Day Celebrating Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's Triumph for the Soviet Space Program.

International Day Of Human Space Flight 2024 Date

International Day Of Human Space Flight 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 12.

International Day of Human Space Flight History

International Day of Human Space Flight was proclaimed at the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on April 7, 2011, a few days before the 50th anniversary of the flight. The day is also popularly known as Yuri's Night. Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, the Soviet pilot and cosmonaut who was aboard the first successful crewed spaceflight, became the first human to journey into outer space. Cosmonautics Day: Five Instances Which Prove How Russia's Love for Space Exploration Has Never Seen a Decline.

Travelling on Vostok 1, Gagarin completed one orbit of Earth on April 12, 1961, with his flight taking 108 minutes. By achieving this major milestone for the Soviet Union amidst the Space Race, he became an international celebrity and was awarded many medals and titles, including the nation's highest distinction: Hero of the Soviet Union.

International Day of Human Space Flight Significance

The International Day of Human Space Flight celebrates Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin’s pioneering flight and the achievements and contributions of space exploration to humanity. The day serves as a reminder of the extraordinary advancements made in space technology and science over the years. On this day, various activities and events, including educational programs, seminars, space-themed parties are held around the world.

