International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2020: Date And Significance of UN Designated Day

Child labour and under-age labour are two major human rights' violations | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Every year, June 4 is observed as International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. It was established on August 19, 1982. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of the protection of the rights of children and highlighting their suffering. Basically, IDICVA is to acknowledge the pain suffered by kids throughout the world. Children are the most vulnerable members of societies most affected by the consequences of war. The most common violations are using children in war, killing, abduction, sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals, etc.

Originally focused on the victims of the 1982 Lebanon War, the main purpose of this day expanded to "acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse. This day affirms the UN's commitment to protect the rights of children."

The conflicts in Yemen, Syria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) all show similar signs of exposing kids to a hostile environment. Violence deeply affects the lives of these children and consequently, they are being deprived of their rights under the Convention on the Rights of the Child 1989 (CRC). More should be done to ensure that children are not exposed to violence.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression wants to make people aware of the consequence of cruelty or abuse done with children. This day also affirms the United Nation's commitment to protecting the rights of children.