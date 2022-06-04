International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is an annual observance initiated by the United Nations that stands in solidarity with children who can be potential victims of aggression and raises awareness about what needs to be done to ensure every child is safe. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 will be observed on June 4. This annual commemoration has helped millions of people and organizations to raise awareness about the causes of abuse, and other aggression led actions, how it impacts children and what one must do to end the cycle of violence. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 theme and more. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

When is the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022?

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 will be celebrated on June 4. This annual celebration was first established on August 19, 1982, to remember the victims of the 1982 Lebanon War. The first International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression celebration was focused on how war can impact children and what the aggression and fear-filled environment do to their mental and physical well being.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 Theme

Ever since the celebration has evolved to focus on various different fronts of this conversation, the focus area of every year is determined with the help of an annual theme. International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 Theme acknowledges the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are victims of physical, mental, and emotional abuse.

While understanding physical abuse is fairly simple, the concept of emotional abuse is still difficult to comprehend for many. While its impacts on adults are also hardly acknowledged or identified, emotional abuse and the way one speaks or communicates with children can have long-standing implications on their growth and well being and their own communication patterns.

International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022 will help us raise essential conversations on this subject and educate people on how to speak and communicate from a space of kindness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).