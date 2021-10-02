International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated every year on October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday. Non-violence is a noble and virtuous quality that has played a key role in helping several countries to attain freedom. In a world where war cries are far too common and fighting the good non-violent fight seems impossible, the celebration of International Day of Non-Violence is more important than ever. International Day of Non-Violence 2021 will be celebrated on October 2. This annual celebration has dedicated themes that help establish the topic of conversation for each year and helps people understand the power that lies in non-violence. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Non-Violence 2021, here is everything you need to know about the observance. Gandhi Jayanti 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, SMS and Greetings To Send on October 2.

When is International Day of Non-Violence 2021?

International Day of Non-Violence is celebrated on October 2 every year. The United Nations first started this annual observance on June 15, 2007, aims to spread awareness about the power of non-violence and motivate more and more people worldwide to choose peace and non-violence.

International Day of Non-Violence 2021 Theme

While the International Day of Non-Violence 2021 theme is not exclusively mentioned, the UN's another observance sharing similar ideology, International Day of Peace 2021's Theme is - Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.

Significance of International Day of Non-Violence

October 2 is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - the father of our nation and the leader of India’s Independence Movement. Gandhi was a huge supporter of non-violence and believed that not every strong step needed to witness bloodshed. His non-violent practices helped shape not just the flight to freedom in India but also influenced South Africa’s road to independence. And it is essential to remember these noble and righteous thoughts and visions of Mahatma Gandhi, especially in the current times. International Day of Non-Violence celebration allows us to do just that.

International Day of Non-Violence 2021 is especially important as the case of unrest, violence, and the war continues to propagate in various corners of the world. It is very important to ensure that the power of non-violence is remembered, and this celebration gives people the perfect opportunity to do just that. The celebration of International Day of Non-Violence often involves organising events and conferences that discuss the power of non-violence, sharing International Day of Non-violence wishes and greetings and overall spreading the message of non-violence forward and making it an integral part of our everyday life. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Non-Violence 2021!

