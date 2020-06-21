Yoga is one of the most fulfilling forms of workout that builds our strength, both physically and mentally. This practice has been spreading like a wildfire across the world and helping millions of people in their journey to physical, mental, and spiritual peace. As a way of celebrating this, June 21 is celebrated as the International Day of Yoga. This observance began in 2015 and as we prepare to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2020, people enthusiastically share International Day of Yoga quotes, Happy International Day of Yoga 2020 wishes and messages, as well as International Day of Yoga pictures and WhatsApp Stickers. In addition, we also bring you International Day of Yoga 2020 quotes, HD images and sayings to practise asanas to celebrate mind, body and spirit.

International Day of Yoga celebration was first proposed by the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on 27 September 2014. The United Nations has been celebrating this observance with global events that promote the practice of yoga by one and all. One of the most unique things about yoga is that it can be practiced by anyone and everything. Whether it is the traditional stretching and meditation that is practiced by the elderly or power yoga and other unique forms of the practice that helps the younger people stay in shape. There is something for everyone. Every Woman in Their 30s Must Perform These Yoga Asanas to Prevent Premature Ageing and Turn Back the Clock!

This is the reason for the uniform love and appreciation for Yoga that is showered worldwide. As we prepare to celebrate International Day of Yoga, here are some International Day of Yoga quotes, Happy International Day of Yoga 2020 wishes and messages, as well as International Day of Yoga pictures and WhatsApp Stickers that you can share with your friends and family to motivate them to indulge in this practice.

1. “Inhale the Future, Exhale the Past.”

2. “The Very Heart of Yoga Practice Is ‘Abyhasa’ – Steady Effort in the Direction You Want to Go.” –Sally Kempton

3. “Yoga Is a Mirror to Look at Ourselves From Within”

4. “Yoga Does Not Just Change the Way We See Things, It Transforms the Person Who Sees.” ― B.K.S Iyengar

5. “Yoga Takes You Into the Present Moment. The Only Place Where Life Exists.”

6. “The Yoga Pose You Avoid the Most You Need the Most.”

7. “A Photographer Gets People to Pose for Him. A Yoga Instructor Gets People to Pose for Themselves.” –T. Guillemets

8. “Meditation Brings Wisdom; Lack of Meditation Leaves Ignorance. Know Well What Leads You Forward and What Holds You Back, and Choose the Path That Leads to Wisdom.” ― Buddha

9. “Yoga Is a Light, Which Once Lit Will Never Dim. The Better Your Practice, the Brighter Your Flame.” ― B.K.S Iyengar

10. “Anyone Who Practices Can Obtain Success in Yoga but Not One Who Is Lazy. Constant Practice Alone Is the Secret of Success.” –Hatha Yoga Pradipika

International Day of Yoga 2020 is sure to be a little different, thanks to the continued spread of the global pandemic. While people once organized massive online events, the celebrations have all shifted online. In fact, since the spread of COVID-19, more and more people have been motivated to take better care of their fitness and wellness and have turned to yoga for this. With workout sessions on video-calls becoming the new normal, even the Prime Minister motivated people to share their own yoga videos on social media to celebrate this day. Here’s hoping that you bring in this celebration with a much-needed meditation session or a nice and challenging stretch! Happy International Day of Yoga.

