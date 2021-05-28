International Masturbation Day is a worldwide celebration that highlights the benefits and importance of masturbation, how normal it is and tries to take away the stigma associated with this act. International Masturbation Day 2021 will be celebrated on May 28 and plays a key role in normalising conversations around this allegedly maligning act. In fact, the entire month of May is known as Masturbation Awareness Month, and the observance finally culminates to the celebration of International Masturbation Day. As we prepare to celebrate International Masturbation Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about the history of this day, the importance of masturbation, etc.

When is International Masturbation Day 2021?

As mentioned above, International Masturbation Day will be celebrated on May 28. This annual observance was first started in 1995 by a San Francisco sex shop (Good Vibrations). Ever since the day has been a symbol to have open conversations about the subject and try to destigmatise masturbation.

Significance of International Masturbation Day

The celebration of International Masturbation Day was actually started after Surgeon General Dr. Jocelyn Elders was fired from her post for suggesting that masturbation should be discussed as a part of the sex education that we provide to young people. The sheer fact that such a simple and much-needed fact could cost someone their livelihood, especially in the United States, was astonishing, and this is what led to the institution of International Masturbation Day on May 28. The celebration has since tried to make sure that people understand how normal masturbation really is and increase awareness about the various benefits and risks of masturbating.

The celebration of International Masturbation Day is extremely important as it ensures that the stigma and shame that so many people feel for trying to understand their body is removed.

Masturbation has a hoard of health benefits if done safely, privately, and at proper intervals. But to understand all these things, it is crucial to have conversations around the subject, and that is exactly what International Masturbation Day is all about. In addition to the sheer pleasure, health benefits, and other positives of masturbation, this day also serves as a platform to highlight the other side of the coin, thereby maintaining the balance on the subject.

