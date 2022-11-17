International Men's Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 19. This annual observance, which is similar to the commemoration of International Women’s Day, is focused on raising awareness about various men’s rights issues and urges men to be more vulnerable and steer away from the stereotypes that have hindered the emotional and mental growth of men. It is important to note that the United Nations does not recognise the observance of International Men's Day, and instead celebrates International Toilet Day on November 19. As we prepare to celebrate International Men's Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, how to mark International Men's Day 2022, the significance of this day and more. International Men’s Day 2022 Gift Ideas for Fathers: From Comfortable Footwear to Beer Mugs; Get the Best and Unique Gifts for Your Dad.

When is International Men's Day 2022?

International Men's Day 2022 falls on November 19. This annual celebration dates back to the 1990s. Thomas Oaster first inaugurated the celebration of International Men's Day on February 7, 1992, and the project was re-initiated in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. However, the celebration of International Men’s Day on November 19 began when Jerome Teelucksingh revived the observance and chose November 19 as the date to honour his father’s birthday.

Significance of International Men's Day

The celebration of International Men's Day, unlike International Women’s Day, is not promoted by the United Nations. However, various feminist organisations do celebrate International Men's Day and use it as an opportunity to highlight the steps that men can take to ensure the world is more equal and gives them the opportunity to be whoever they chose to be, instead of feeding into the preconceived notions and stereotypes of what a man must be.

Over the years, the conversation of allowing men to emote, be vulnerable and honest, instead of idolizing masochism has helped many to be who they are. The celebration of International Men’s Day is sure to help people encourage access to mental health resources, allowing men to be more expressive and find safer spaces where they can be whoever they want to be. Happy International Men's Day 2022!

