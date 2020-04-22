International Mother Earth Day 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Earth Day With WhatsApp Messages And Facebook Greetings

International Mother Earth Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Every year on April 22, International Mother Earth Day is celebrated that is observed to drive our attention towards the critical issues faced by mother nature and the need for action for promoting work towards the healing of the environment. On this day you can do your part of spreading awareness by sharing Earth Day 2020 messages, Earth Day HD images and wallpaper, wishes, Facebook greetings, photos, etc. It is important that more people know how the environmental crisis is real and requires urgent action. The history of the day dates back to 2009 when the UN General Assembly declared April 22 as the day to celebrated International Mother Earth Day. You can use some of the International Mother Earth Day images to help promote awareness about the day. Happy Earth Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Earth HD Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Spread Awareness About Conservation of Planet.

Our relationship with Mother Earth is extremely vital and requires our complete attention. It is important, now more than ever respond to the call to action to help Mother Nature and her suffering. The melting polar ice caps, the horrid Australian bushfires, extreme heat records and now COVID -19 is also a linked to the health of our ecosystem, the UN says. It is said that from one new infection disease that emerges in humans every 4 months, 75% of these emerging diseases come from animals, according to the UN Environment. It is important to value our relationship with our ecosystem before things go out of hand. On this day, the least you can do is spread awareness about the day that focuses on how urgent it is to value Mother Earth. You can share these wishes, greetings, quotes, HD images, Earth GIFs, etc. International Mother Earth Day 2020: History And Significance of Day Dedicated to The Planet.

Earth Day WhatsApp Message: Create a Greener World Before It Becomes a Fantasy to Our Next Generation. Happy Earth Day Everybody.

For those who don't know the first Earth Day took place in 1970 when 20 million people took to streets and took the subject of environmental crisis to the streets. They were outraged by oil spills, smog and polluted rivers and other forms of pollution and came on the streets to protest for it. While we are amid a pandemic, share some thoughts about International Mother Earth Day with your family members and the loved ones.