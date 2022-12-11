International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 every year. It was designated by the United Nationals General Assembly in 2003. International Mountain Day is observed with a different theme every year relevant to sustainable mountain development. The theme for this year’s Mountain Day is "Women Move Mountains." It is an opportunity to promote gender equality and therefore contribute to improving social justice, livelihoods and resilience. As you observe International Mountain Day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of mountain ranges that you must visit at least once in your lifetime. Mountain Day 2022: Scenic Images, Beautiful Pics & HD Wallpapers of the Peaks To Send to Your Loved Ones!

Swiss Alps

The snow-clad majestic summit of Matterhorn is known for its scenic beauty. It is the tenth tallest among the several mountains of the world, with a distinct feature of a well-defined pyramid shape.

Mount Fuji

It is Japan’s number one tourist destination, with a height of 12,400ft. With the most breathtaking views, Mount Fuji is one of the most massive volcanic mountains in the world. Did You Know the Tallest Mountain in the Solar System Is on Mars? Interesting Facts About Mountains You May Not Have Known.

Mount Logan

Mount Logan is one of the most famous mountains in the world and gives an adventurous experience of mountaineering in Canada to all hikers. It is the tallest mountain in Canada, the second-highest summit in North America and is growing in height even today due to the tectonic action in the area.

Bogda Peak

It is an 18,000ft tall magnificent beauty which is very difficult to climb because of its steep slopes. Bogda peak is very close to civilization and is more challenging to climb; therefore, it attracts numerous climbers on various occasions.

Huayna Picchu

It is one of the smallest mountains in the world but is known for its picturesque view. It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and a great ancient archaeological site.

The Himalayas

The Himalayas are one of the most beautiful mountains in the world. It is a must-visit destination for enthusiasts who love to experience mountaineering.

Vinicunca

These are the most colourful and one of the most beautiful mountains in the world and are also known as the Rainbow Mountains. The dynamic shape due to the volcanic activity and the colour hues due to the deposition of minerals make it a delight to everyone’s eyes.

Mountains are a treat to everyone when you need a break from your monotonous life. The dynamic landscapes and thriving flora and fauna give a pleasant yet relaxing view. Wishing everyone a Happy International Mountain Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).