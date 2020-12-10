International UNICEF Day 2020 Details: It will be the 74th anniversary of International UNICEF Day this year. UNICEF, also popularly known as United Nations Children’s Fund, is an arm of the United Nations which looks after the well-being of children across the world, be it about proving humanitarian aid or medical aid. UNICEF’s parent organisations are UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council. The International UNICEF Day 2020 is observed to bring focus on childcare for the unprivileged. If you are looking for more details about International UNICEF Day 2020 – its date, history, theme, or significance, then you have arrived at the right place. 64% Children in Childcare Institutions Sent Home: UNICEF.

What is the date of International UNICEF Day 2020?

The global event of International UNICEF Day is observed every year. The occasion of International UNICEF Day, like every year, will be observed on December 11. It will fall on Friday this time around.

What is the history of International UNICEF Day?

The United Nations created the International Children’s Emergency Fund (ICEF) in the 1940s. In the same year, the United Nations created another organisation, i.e., UNICEF, which was a successor the ICEF. It was formed on December 9, in 1946.

What is the theme of International UNICEF Day 2020?

Every year, the occasion of International UNICEF Day is observed under a specific topic. However, this year, the official theme of International UNICEF Day has not been disclosed yet. United Nations Day 2020 Quotes And HD Images: WhatsApp Message, UN Day Photos, Sayings And Thoughts to Mark 75th Year of UN's Existence.

What is the significance of observing International UNICEF Day?

There are nearly 200 million children who are facing a crisis in some of the other form across the globe. The UNICEF is present in 190+ countries and is expanding its reach every year. The observance of International UNICEF Day serves a timely reminder which tells us how one should take care of children who are beaten, abused, exploited, trafficked and are frontline targets of several socio-economic ills in the society. UNICEF also provides immunisation, promotes education, administers treatment, enhances nutrition, improves sanitation, and a countless number of other services to children and their mothers during the time of crises.

UNICEF organises seminars, workshops, educational tours, etc. to promote the state of affairs children live in different parts of the world. They organise fundraising events and charity programs where they seek a donation for helping the kids. There are community-level programs which promote the health and well-being of children. As December 11 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy International UNICEF Day 2020! We hope you will contribute your bit in this social cause and help in improving the living conditions of unprivileged children around you.

