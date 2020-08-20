The first day of Muharram which commences after the month of Dhu al-Hijjah is observed as Islamic New Year as per the Islamic calendar. Islamic New Year 2020 or 1442 Hijri year will fall begin after Namaz-e-Maghrib on the evening of August 20 or August 21, depending upon the moon sighting in India. In Islam, the new day begins after Namaz-e-Maghrib that is when sunset takes place. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Islamic New Year 2020 wallpapers, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages to observe the month of Muharram. Hijri New Year 2020: Official Holiday For Islamic New Year in Oman Announced, Here Are the Dates Depending on the Sighting of the Moon.

Islamic New Year 2020 will be practised by Muslims in India by staying indoors as the country is hit by coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, all religious places are shut to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. Muslims mourn the death of Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī (Imam Hussain Alayhi s-salām), grandson of Prophet Muhammad who sacrificed his life on the 10th day of Muharram, which is known as Ashura. Imam Hussain (AS) died fighting against Yazid I during the Battle of Karbala.

Muslims fast and offer Namaz on the day of Ashura to mourn the death of Imam Hussain (AS). Never wish any Muslim Happy Ashura, as it is a sad occasion for them. Ashura will most likely commence on August 30 or August 31, 2020. You can send out Muharram quotes, messages by doing free download of Islamic New Year 2020 wishes, greetings and stickers from below.

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for You and Your Family’s Happiness and Well-Being. May You All Have an Amazing Year Ahead.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You on Muharram – The First Month of the Islamic Calendar and One of the Four Sacred Months of the Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Almighty Shower His Blessing on the Muslim Ummah and All Islamic Countries. 1442 Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Islamic New Year WhatsApp Stickers

On this Muharram send out meaningful WhatsApp stickers to your friends and relatives from here. We wish all Muslims a very Happy Islamic New Year 2020, may the coming year bring happiness and prosperity in each one's life.

