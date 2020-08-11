Janmashtami 2020 Greetings in Marathi & Gokulashtami HD Images: Krishna Janmashtami 2020 marks the 5246th birth anniversary Lord Krishna and will be celebrated across the country today. Also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, the day is one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India. This year, the auspicious occasion falls on August 11 and August 12 according to Smarta Sampradaya and Vaishnava Sampradaya. Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shravana or Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. In modern times people greeting each other festivals on WhatsApp, the popular messaging app. As the day has arrived, we have compiled a list of Janmashtami 2020 greetings that you can send your family and friends to wish Happy Krishna Janmashtami. These messages also include Janmashtami wishes in Marathi, Gokulashtami images, Janmashtami 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi, Happy Janmashtami GIF images, baby Krishna photos in HD, SMS, statues, quotes and cover photos for WhatsApp as well as Facebook. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Krishna Photos And Messages to Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birthday.

Lord Krishna is the eighth avatar of Vishnu, the second god in the Hindu triumvirate, popularly known as Trimurti. Krishna is a major deity in Hindu pantheon of gods and goddesses. Widely revered around the world, he possesses sixteen kalas and the God is known for his compassion, love and affection. It is no surprise his birth is celebrated with much joy. Especially, devotees adore his time as baby Krishna. Childhood stories of Bal Gopal have been interesting for kids and adults. Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in jail because Devaki’s tyrant brother Kansa feared his sister’s child would kill him. Krishna was raised by Nanda and his wife Yashoda in Mathura. In his growing days, Krishna Kanhaiya was quite a naughty boy who loved to eat makhan (butter), playing bansuri (flute), playing pranks with his best friends called gopalas in their village. Nevertheless, he was loved by all (how could anyone not adore his cute child avatar). Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, here is an extensive list of Janmashtami Wishes in English, Happy Janmashtami Wishes, Krishna Janmashtami Images, Thoughts Related to Janmashtami, Happy Janmashtami 2020, Janmashtami Wishes in English, Happy Janmashtami Wishes to share with your near and dear ones. These lovely messages would come handy to exchange on Lord Krishna’s birthday on August 11 as well as on August 12.

WhatsApp Message Reads: वसुदेव सुतं देवं कंस चाणूरमर्दनं | देवकी परमानंदं कृष्णं वंदे जगद्गुरुं || गोकुळाष्टमीच्या मनःपुर्वक शुभेच्छा

WhatsApp Message Reads: गोपाळा गोपाळा देवकी नंदन गोपाळा, श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी व गोपाळकाला निमित्त, सर्वांना खुप शुभेच्छा!

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Janmashtami Bring Happiness in Your Life and Hatred Will Be Far Apart From Your Life. Enjoy the Festival With Love on Your Heart and Good Wishes for Others. Jai Shree Krishna! Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth. Sending You My Heartfelt Good Wishes on This Auspicious Day of Janmashtami. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami GIF Image With Message: May Lord Krishna Shower His Blessings on You, and May Every Janmashtami Bring Lots of Happiness for You and Your Family. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Steal All Your Tensions And Worries on This Janmashtami And Give You All the Love, Peace and Happiness. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: May Natkhat Nandlal Always Make Your Life Colourful With Lively Pranks That Keep You on Your Toes and Instills and Evokes Child-Like Traits in You, at All Times. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami GIF Image With Message: May Lord Krishna’s Flute Invite the Melody of Love Into Your Life. May Radha’s Love Teach Not Only How to Love but to Love Eternally! Happy Janmashtami From All of Us!

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is Very Precious Day Someone Special Was Born Born to Fight Against Inhumanity Born to Save the Trust in God Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Always Shower His Blessings on You, and May Every Year Janmashtami Bring Lots of Happiness For You and Your Family. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Janmashtami GIF Image With Message: Hare Krishna, Hare Krishna… Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare… Wishing You a Happy and Blessed Krishna Janmashtami!

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Very Obvious That Truth Will Always Win, So Always Try to Do the Things Told by Lord Krishna. And Behave Like Lord Rama. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami WhatsApp Message Reads: If Things Are Happening According to Your Wish You Are Lucky. But If Not, It’s Happening According to Krishna’s Wish, Hare Krishna. Wish You a Very Happy Janmashtami.

How to Download Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Krishna Janmashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. Undoubtedly, Lord Krishna remains one of the most loved Hindu gods. If he taught us how to be compassionate, he also educated his devotees about taking strict steps for the right cause. His teachings and thoughts hold value in today’s time. In every sense, Krishna is an ideal example of an obedient son - a best friend, a caring brother, a romantic lover and an understanding husband. He was an intelligent student and a thoughtful teacher. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we wish all the lakhs and crores of Kanhaiya’s devotees worldwide a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020.

