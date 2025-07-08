Jaya Parvati Vrat is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to Goddess Jaya, a form of Goddess Parvati. This annual event is a significant fasting period that is observed especially by unmarried girls. The unmarried girls observe it to seek a good husband, and married women observe it for marital bliss and the long life of their husbands. This auspicious day is marked by great devotion in several parts of India, especially in Gujarat. This year, Jaya Parvati Vrat 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 8. Jaya Parvati fasting is suggested for five, seven, nine, eleven or up to twenty continuous years. In this article, let’s know more about Jaya Parvati Vrat 2025 date, Jaya Parvati Vrat 2025 timings and the significance of this annual Hindu fasting day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2025 Date

Jaya Parvati Vrat 2025 falls on Tuesday, July 8. According to drikpanchang, the Jayaparvati Pradosh Puja Muhurat starts from 07:20 PM till 09:30 PM. The Trayodashi Tithi began at 11:10 PM on July 7 and will end at 12:38 AM on July 09.

Jaya Parvati Vrat Rituals

On the day of Jayaparvati Vrat, devotees observing Jaya Parvati Vrat abstain from eating salted food. The salt is completely avoided during the days fasting period. Some even avoid cereals and all sorts of vegetables during the fasting period.

On the first day of the fasting, wheat seeds known as Javara are sown in a small pot and kept on the Puja altar. The seed pot is worshipped for five days by the devotees.

During Puja, a necklace made of cotton wool and known as Nagla, is decorated with Kumkum i.e. vermilion. This ritual continues for five days, and wheat seeds are watered every morning.

On the last fasting day, i.e. one day before Gauri Tritiya Puj,a when fasting is broken after morning Puja, the women keep awake whole night and meditate through chanting religious Bhajan and Aartis.

Devotees observe a full night-long vigil and sing religious hymns, is known as Jayaparvati Jagran.

On the next day, in the morning, the grown wheat grass is taken out of the pot and immersed in the holy water, either in the river or some other water body.

After morning Puja, the fast is broken by eating a full meal consisting of salt, vegetables and bread made of wheat.

Jaya Parvati Vrat Significance

On the day of Jaya Parvati Vrat, Goddess Parvati is worshipped with great devotion. Unmarried women observe the Vrat to pray for a suitable husband, while married women keep it for marital bliss and prosperity of their spouse. The fast and rituals honour Goddess Parvati, also known as Goddess Jaya or Gauri, and Lord Shiva, symbolising devotion and divine blessings.

