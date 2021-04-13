Jur Sital is the celebration of Maithil New Year which takes place on the day of Mesh Sankranti. Jur Sital 2021 will be celebrated on April 14, and it coincides with the celebration of the solar New Year in various other parts of the country. Jur Sital 2021 is celebrated in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. People often share Happy Jur Sital 2021 wishes, Jur Sital messages, Happy Maithil New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends to celebrate this day.

On the occasion of Jur Sital 2021, people prepare and eat Bari and Bath (steamed rice). This celebration is also known as Tirhuta New Year and Nirayana Mesh Sankranti. People in the Mithila region celebrate this day as it marks the new year according to Tirhuta Panchang. The celebration usually always falls on April 14. This day is celebrated in various different parts of the world. It is observed by various traditional calendars in India like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Tripura and also in Nepal. Pana Sankranti 2021 Wishes And Messages: Maha Vishuba Sankranti Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Images And HD Wallpapers to Share on Odia New Year.

Jur Sital has been declared as an official holiday in Bihar since 2011. The celebration of Jur Sital this year is sure to be a more close-knit affair. However, people can always share Happy Jur Sital 2021 wishes, Jur Sital messages, Happy Maithil New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online with their family and friends.

Jur Sital 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Happy Jur Sital 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May You Live As Long as You Want and Never Want As Long as You Live! Happy Jur Sital.

Happy Jur SItal 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: As We Start the New Year, Let’s Get Down on Our Knees To Thank God We’re on Our Feet. Happy Jur Sital!

Jur Sital 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May You Have a Prosperous New Year. Happy Jur Sital!

Happy Jur Sital 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

May the New Year Bless You With Health, Wealth, and Happiness. Happy Jur Sital!

Much like the celebration of Gregorian New Year, Jur Sital also offers the opportunity to begin afresh. It is believed that this day brings with it the hope for a prosperous and happy time ahead. We hope that you enjoy Jur Sital 2021 in the most safe and happy way possible. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Jur Sital 2021!

