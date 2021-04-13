Pana Sankranti or Maha Vishuba Sankranti is the traditional celebration of New Year Day in Odisha. Commemorated in the Solar Odia Calendar on the first day of the month of Mesa, Pana Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on April 14 this year. The celebration of Pana Sankranti is filled with various fun and festivities. People often share Happy Pana Sankranti wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Pana Sankranti Facebook Stickers with family and friends. Hindu New Year’s Days 2021 Dates Across Different Regions of India: Know Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Tithi, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Baisakhi, Puthandu & Other Observances As Per Hindu Lunisolar Calendar.

Pana Sankranti is celebrated by visiting Shiva, Shakti or Hanuman temples. It is also said to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman. From having grand melas and to visiting famous pilgrimages and having holy baths in rivers, there are various ways that people celebrate this occasion. Pana Sankranti celebration also includes preparing various delicious delicacies like a chilled mango milk, yoghurt and coconut drink called Pana. The name of the celebration, Pana Sankranti, is actually linked to this tradition.

Pana Sankranti is a community celebration through and through and people often enjoy getting together with family and friends to bring in the New Year. People often also share Happy Pana Sankranti wishes and messages, Pana Sankranti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Pana Sankranti Facebook Stickers online to share their happiness and excitement for this day.

Pana Sankranti 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Pana Sankranti 2021 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: God Shares His Blessings and Deposited 365 Days,

Full of Love, Faith and Happiness for You

So, Enjoy Spending

Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Gul Ko Gulshan Mubarak, Chaand Ko Chandani Mubarak,

Shayar Ko Shayri Mubarak,

Au Ama Tarafaru Aapanan Ku New Year Mubarak.

Happy Odia New Year.

Pana Sankranti 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Receive My Simple Gift of LOVE

Wrapped With SINCERITY

Tied With CARE And

Sealed With BLESSINGS

Happy Pana Sankranti.

Pana Sankranti 2021 HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: As the New Year Blossoms,

May the Journey of Your

Life Be Fragrant With New Opportunities,

Your Days Be Bright

With New Hopes and Your Heart

Be Happy With Love!

Happy Pana Sankranti!

Pana Sankranti celebration also coincided with the New Year celebration in various other parts of the country. People in Tamil Nadu celebrate this day as Puthandu, while those in Punjab commemorate Baisakhi. Most states across the country observe the celebration of the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu Calendar. It is said to be the beginning of a happy and prosperous year. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Pana Sankranti 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).