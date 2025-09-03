Karam Puja, also known as Karma Puja, is a tribal harvest festival celebrated in Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bangladesh. The festival is dedicated to worshipping Karam Devta, who is considered the god of power and youth. The festival is held on the 11th day of a full moon (Purnima) of the Hindu month Bhadra, coinciding with Parivartini Ekadashi, which falls between August and September. Karam Devta is worshipped for a good harvest and health during Karam Puja. Karam Puja 2025 is on September 3 and the festival is also a reflection of the deep-rooted connection between tribal communities and nature. In this article, let us understand the Karam Puja 2025 date, significance and rituals to celebrate the tribal harvest festival.

Karam Puja 2025 Date

Karam Puja 2025 falls on September 3, coinciding with Parivartini Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Karam Puja Origins, Legends, Significance and Rituals

Karam Puja derives its name from the Karam tree, a species considered sacred among the tea tribes and several other communities across central and eastern India. The Karam tree symbolises life, growth and prosperity. There are multiple versions of the origins and legends of Karam Puja. One of the legends narrated to young boys and girls during the festival is associated with seven brothers and their wives. The brothers who laboured hard at agricultural work were for their lunch, brought by their wives to the field. However, that day, the wives didn’t bring them lunch and, on their return, they saw the women dancing and singing near a branch of the karam tree. This angered the brothers, who snatched the karam branch and threw it into the river. The Karam deity was insulted. As a result, the economic condition of their family continued to deteriorate. When a Brahman heard the story from the seven brothers, they were told to search for the Karam Rani. One fine day, they found the Karam tree, worshipped it and their economic condition improved. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

In Assam, where the tea tribe population, descendants of Adivasis brought during the colonial period from regions like Jharkhand, Odisha, Chotanagpur, Bihar and West Bengal, Karam Puja has acquired a central cultural role. An interesting tradition is that Karam Puja is observed three times across the agricultural calendar, each iteration marking a different stage in the farming cycle. However, Karam Puja is celebrated during the Hindu month of Bhadra. The Karam Puja rituals echo the community’s hope for fertility and abundance.

Karam Puja involves a series of rituals, prayers, and cultural activities. One of the rituals involves women planting nine types of seeds in baskets, such as rice, wheat, corn, and more, and caring for these seeds for seven to nine days. Women also fast throughout the days as an expression of love and care for the well-being of the male members of the family. Community celebrations also include folk songs and traditional dances.

