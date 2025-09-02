Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat, also known as Parsva Ekadashi vrat, is observed with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu. As per religious beliefs, devotees who observe fast on this day are blessed with the blessings of Lord Vishnu and and Goddess Lakshmi, which is believed to wash away sins and bring the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Parivartini Ekadashi vrat is observed on the 11th day, i.e., Ekadashi, of the bright fortnight of Ashwin, which falls in September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3. To begin the vrat, one must refrain from eating food after sunset on Dashami, the day before Ekadashi. In his article, let’s know all about what foods on should avoid during Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat. On the day of the Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat, devotees pray with great devotion and make offerings with sesame seeds, seasonal fruits, and sacred Tulsi leaves as part of the rituals to please Lord Vishnu.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat: Foods to Eat

Devotees can consume milk products. They can also consume nuts and seeds like peanuts, almonds, and other nuts.

Sabudana (sago), which is derived from the sago palm, is a popular and generally accepted food during Ekadashi fasts.

Staple diet for Naktabhoji during Ekadashi fasting includes Sabudana, Singhada (Water caltrop and also known as Chestnut), Shakarkandi, Potatoes and Groundnuts.

For many Kuttu Atta(BuckWheat Flour) and Samak (Millet Rice) is also staple diet during single Ekadashi meal.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat: Foods to Avoid

Fasting rules guide devotees to avoid a full regular meal. Instead, they may consume light, sattvik foods such as fruits, dairy products, and dry fruits after offering their evening prayers. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

It has to be noted that devotees should strictly avoid consuming rice, grains, and beans, as they are considered inauspicious for the vrat.

Some devotees also avoid tomatoes, cauliflower, eggplant, okra, and other root vegetables

By following these practices, devotees strengthen their devotion and spiritual discipline.

On the fasting day, devotees should also avoid onion, garlic, mushrooms, and non-vegetarian foods

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat is mainly observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu, particularly those who follow the Vaishnavism tradition. The Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).