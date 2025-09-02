Parivartini Ekadashi, also popularly known as Parsva Ekadashi or Jaya Ekadashi, is an auspicious Hindu festival that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The day of Parivartini Ekadashi vrat is observed on the 11th day, i.e. Ekadashi, of the bright fortnight of Ashwin, which falls in September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3. According to drikpanchang, the Parana time on September 4 is from 01:35 PM to 04:02 PM while the Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 10:18 AM.

Parivartini Ekadashi is observed with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu, particularly those who follow the Vaishnavism tradition. The Ekadashi Parana (breaking the fast) is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence. In this article, let’s know more about Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 date, Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat timings and the significance of the auspicious Hindu occasion. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Date

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 03:53 AM on September 03, and will end at 04:21 AM on September 04.

The Parana time on September 4 is from 01:35 PM to 04:02 PM.

The Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 10:18 AM.

Parivartini Ekadashi Rituals

On the day of Parivartini Ekadashi vrat, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

They observe a strict fast and abstain from grains and certain other foods on this day.

The fast is believed to purify the mind and body and to help the devotee attain spiritual enlightenment.

On this day, devotees observe special prayers to Lord Vishnu, chant Vishnu Sahasranama, and make offerings of Tulsi leaves, flowers and special offerings to Lord Vishnu.

The fast is observed from sunrise on the day of Ekadashi until the next day, Dwadashi, when it is broken after performing rituals and prayers.

As per beliefs, it is said that charity, helping the needy, and performing good deeds are considered especially auspicious on Parivartini Ekadashi.

Parivartini Ekadashi Significance

Parivartini Ekadashi holds great significance in Hinduism, as according to scriptures, Lord Vishnu, who is believed to go into a deep sleep on Devshayani Ekadashi, changes his sleeping posture on this day. Hence, it is called Parivartini, which means ‘turning’ or ‘changing position.

The term 'Parsva' means 'side,' and 'Ekadashi' refers to the eleventh day, marking the occasion when Lord Vishnu is believed to turn on his side during his cosmic sleep, known as Yoga Nidra. This day also marks the beginning of the preparations for the upcoming Chaturmas rituals and the transition toward the festive season, especially Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali.

