Kargil Vijay Diwas which is celebrated on July 26 marks the successful Operation Vijay in which Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistani infiltrators. The Kargil war, which lasted a little over two months, ended on July 26, 1999, leaving 527 dead on India's side. It took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district and was fought under the temperature of minus 10 degree Celsius. As we observe Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020, we bring to you greetings in Hindi which you can share with your friends and family remembering the martyred Indian soldiers. Our list includes WhatsApp Stickers, patriotic quotes, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, messages and Instagram Stories which you can share with you near and dear ones. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army Remembers Sacrifice and Valour of Brave Soldiers, Know What Happened on This Day in 1999.

Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, border guarding forces like the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a special series of programmes that showcases the tales of bravery of soldiers, police and paramilitary personnel. Meanwhile, you can share these messages in Hindi celebrating the observance. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Patriotic Quotes, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Send Wishes and Honour Indian Soldiers Who Lost Their Lives in The Kargil War.

Kargil Vijay Diwas Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Agar Fauji Dil Patthar Hai, Toh Who Kon Sa Pyaar Hai Unka, Jo Unhe Kheench Laya Sarhad Par. Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Message Reads: Jeet Bhi Kaha Sasti Milti Hai Sahab, Kuchh Arthiyan Toh Humne Bhi Uthayi Thi… (Bharat Ma Ke Shaheedon Ko Shradhanjali)”

Kargil Vijay Diwas GIF!

Kargil Vijay Diwas Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jeet Bhi Kaha Sasti Milti Hai Sahab, Kuchh Arthiyan Toh Humne Bhi Uthayi Thi… (Bharat Ma Ke Shaheedon Ko Shradhanjali)”

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Message Reads: Jazba Qurbani Ka Yaad Rakhna, Jo Kho So Gaye Maut Ki Aghosh Main, Unki Meherbaniyo Ko Yaad Rakhna, Wo De Gaye Tumhe Ek Aur Mauka Jashn Ka, Woh Jo the Lade Tumhare Liye, Unki Kahaniyon Ko Yaad Rakhna…Vijay Diwas Hai Aaj, Fateh Ka Din…Shahadat Aur Bahaduri Ke Iss Din Ko Yaad Rakhna… Yaad Rakhna! Kargil Vijay Diwas!

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tiranga Hum Ko Pyara Hai, Hamare Desh Ka Tiranga Niyara Hai, Humko Jaan Se Bhi Jyada Pyara Hai, Iski Raksha Hum Karenge, Kargil to Kya Pure Desh Par Tiranga Hum Lahrayenge. Jai Bharat, Jai Jawan. Kargil Diwas Ki Sabhi Desh Vasiyo Ko Shubhkamnaye..!Kargil.

Vijay Diwas WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use it to send festival greetings, wishes on occasion and many other events. On Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020, you can download WhatsApp Stickers on Indian soldiers and share it with your loved ones from PlayStore. We wish you a Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2020 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).