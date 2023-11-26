New Delhi, November 26: Kartika Purnima 2023 will be marked on November 27. This annual occurrence is a Hindu and Jain cultural festival that is also known as Tripurari Purnima or Deva-Deepavali, the gods' festival of lights. Karthik is believed to be one of the holiest months and the observance of Karthika Purnima is very special. On the occasion of Dev Deepavali or Kartika Purnima, people often light up their homes and various locations. As we prepare to celebrate Kartika Purnima 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Tripurari Purnima 2023, and more. Kartik Purnima Greetings & Tripurari Purnima Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Facebook Status and HD Wallpapers to Share With Loved Ones.

When is Kartika Purnima 2023?

Kartika Purnima is marked on the full moon day in the Hindu Month of Karthika. The Purnima Tithi for Karthika Purnima 2023 begins at 15:53 on Nov 26, 2023, and will continue until 14:45 on Nov 27, 2023.

Significance of Karthika Purnima

It is interesting to note that the reasons and stories behind the significance of Karthika Purnima differ from region to region. While people in South India celebrate the birth of Lord Kartikeya on Karthika Purnima, in Vaishnavite tradition, this day is considered significant and special for the worship of both Radha and Krishna. Devotees of Lord Shiva also remember and celebrate how Lord Shiva, in his form as Tripurantaka ("Killer of Tripurasura"), killed Tripurasura on this day. The killing of the demon(s) and destruction of his/their cities with a single arrow by Shiva overjoyed the gods, and they declared the day as a festival of illuminations.

To mark this day, people often light up earthen diyas across their homes and at selected temples to spread light, love and happiness. Interestingly, the observance of Karthikai Deepam is also a common practice around the same time. However, Karthikai Deepam is only marked when the Karthigai Nakshatra begins. Karthikai Deepam 2023 will be celebrated on November 26 this year.

