Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on November 27. This annual commemoration celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. Marked on the Puranmashi of Kattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the ten Gurpurabs that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal by Sikhs across the world. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, the significance of Gurpurab and more.

When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023?

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Karthika or Kattak, according to the Vikram Samvat Calendar. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will, therefore, be marked on November 27. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a gazetted holiday across India.

Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

One of the most celebrated and important Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is highly revered by the Sikh community. He was the first of the ten Sikh gurus who founded the religion, and his teachings make an integral part of the holy book of Sikhs - Guru Granth Sahib. The birth anniversary of each of the ten Sikh gurus is celebrated as Gurupurab. This observance is celebrated with great fervour as people wake up early in the morning and conduct Prabhatpheri. Hymns and songs about Guru Nanak Ji are sung here, and people also prepare special prayers and prasad.

Additionally, the observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti allows people to organize langars and feast on those in need. Making the traditional and auspicious Kadha Prasad is a common practice on this day as well. We hope that Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 helps you to revisit the teachings of the first Guru of Sikhism and help transform your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

