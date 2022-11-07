The fifteenth day of Kartik month is celebrated as Kartik Purnima which is considered very auspicious by the Hindu community. Kartik Purnima2022 falls on November 8, Tuesday. On this day, people take a holy bath in water bodies, especially Ganga, which is called Kartik Snan. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and light a lamp in front of the idol or picture to seek blessings for good health and wealth. Celebrate Tripuri Purnima by sharing Kartik Purnima 2022 wishes & Happy Kartik Purnima greetings. Send Tripuri Purnima messages, WhatsApp quotes, HD images and wallpapers on this auspicious occasion. Kartik Purnima 2022 Date: Tripuri Purnima Customs, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, and Significance of Kartika Month’s Full Moon Day.

Kartik Purnima 2022 Messages and Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion of Kartik Purnima to You. May You Enjoy the Festival With Your Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Kartik Purnima to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Always Shine Bright With the Blessings of Lord Shiva and Walk the Path of Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Kartik Purnima Bring Along Eternal Joy and Happiness for You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Memorable Kartik Purnima With Your Family and Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless Each One of Us With the Strength and Courage To Do the Right Thing in Life and Guide Us To Follow the Right Path in Life. Happy Kartik Purnima.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Kartik Purnima to Everyone. May the Beautiful Moon of Kartik Shower Us All With Happiness and Joys, Health and Prosperity for the Coming Year.

