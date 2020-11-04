Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated by married women. They fast and pray for the long lives and well being of their husbands. After fasting the whole day, women wait for moonrise to perform the puja. As per the ritualistic practice, wives look at the moon through a sieve and then at their husbands through it. As the exact moonrise timings is of much importance, we bring to you Chandra Darshan Samay along with shubh muhurat to perform the Karva Chauth puja. Stay tuned with Karwa Chauth 2020 moonrise time for the states in the United States like Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Moonrise is tentatively expected to be in Texas at 07:45 pm, New Jersey at 06:48 PM and at Pennsylvania at 07:39 PM. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

Karwa Chauth Moon is also known as Chauth Ka Chand or Chauth Ka Chandrama. Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha of Karthik, as per the Hindu calendar. Karva Chauth 2020 falls on November 4. Although Karwa Chauth is celebrated grandly every year, this time COVID-19 has reduced all the festivities. However, people will celebrate the day at home. Stay tuned for Chandra Darshan timings and Karva Chauth Vrat Puja shubh muhurat to break the fast. Before beginning the fast, they have Sargi, a healthy meal early morning often given to the daughters-in-law by the mothers-in-law. Karwa Chauth 2020 Early Morning Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Quotes And Messages to Share on Karva Chauth.

People send Happy Karwa Chauth messages and greetings to each other on the occasion. Unmarried women also keep the fast praying for a good husband. Couples send each other Happy Karwa Chauth messages to greet them on the occasion. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Karwa Chauth.

