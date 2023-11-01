Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth, celebrated with deep devotion and love, is a momentous occasion for married women in various cities across North India, including Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, and Bareilly. The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the moonrise, which signals the time for married women to conclude their day-long fast and offer prayers for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. As you wait eagerly for the moon on Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have bought the list of expected Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise timings on November 1 for Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut and Bareilly. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

The precise moonrise time in these cities can differ slightly based on their geographical locations, but it generally falls within the same time frame. In Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, the moonrise during Karwa Chauth is a highly anticipated moment. Typically occurring in the evening hours, the moonrise in these cities usually takes place between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM, allowing women to break their fast, perform traditional rituals, and partake in a festive meal with their families. This ceremony is a deeply sentimental one, filled with love and devotion, as women eagerly await the moon's appearance in the night sky. Karva Chauth 2023 Chand Timings: When Will Moon Rise Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur?

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Lucknow is 8:05 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Agra is 8:16 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Varanasi is 8:00 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Pragyaraj is 8:37 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Kanpur is 8:05 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Mathura is 8:16 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Meerut is 8:12 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Bareilly is 8:06 pm on November 1.

In cities like Kanpur, Mathura, Meerut, and Bareilly, the moonrise time for Karwa Chauth aligns with the same time frame as other North Indian cities. Women in these regions typically witness the moonrise between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM, depending on specific local conditions. The sight of the moon during Karwa Chauth is a moment of great significance, symbolizing the successful completion of the fast and the strengthening of the marital bond. Know Karva Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today in Patna, Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain.

Families come together to celebrate this special occasion, creating a warm and loving atmosphere as they break their fasts and exchange tokens of love and appreciation. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

