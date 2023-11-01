Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth, a cherished Hindu festival celebrated by married women, holds a special place in the hearts of families in cities like Patna, Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla, and Ujjain. The festival revolves around the moonrise, which marks the moment when married women break their day-long fast and pray for the health and longevity of their spouses. As you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023 and wait for the moonrise, we at LatestLY have brought together the expected moonrise timings for cities like Patna, Kolkata, Bhopal, Indore, Shimla and Ujjain on November 1. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

The moonrise time during Karwa Chauth is a highly anticipated event in these cities, and it tends to be synchronized with other northern regions. In Patna and Kolkata, the moonrise during Karwa Chauth typically occurs in the evening hours, around 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Women in these cities gather with their loved ones, dressed in traditional attire, and perform the time-honoured rituals as they eagerly await the moon's appearance. The moment the moon becomes visible, it signifies the end of their fast, and they celebrate by breaking it with their families, sharing a hearty meal, and exchanging tokens of love and appreciation. Karva Chauth 2023 Chand Timings: When Will Moon Rise Today in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur?

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Patna is 7:51 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Kolkata is 7:46 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Bhopal is 8:29 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Indore is 8:37 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Shimla is 8:07 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Ujjain is 8:36 pm on November 1.

Bhopal, Indore, Shimla, and Ujjain also join in the fervour of Karwa Chauth, with the moonrise time falling within the same timeframe as their northern counterparts. Married women in these cities observe the rituals and fast throughout the day, culminating in the joyous and emotional moment when the moon graces the night sky. The festival strengthens the bond between couples and reflects the rich cultural traditions that have been passed down through generations. When Will Moon Rise Today In Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram?

Karwa Chauth is not just a day of fasting but a celebration of love, devotion, and togetherness in these diverse cities across India. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

