Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time on 1st November 2023: Karwa Chauth, a celebrated Hindu festival that epitomizes the love and devotion of married couples, is observed with enthusiasm and heartfelt devotion in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the moonrise, when married women break their fast, seeking blessings for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. As you observe the day-long fast on Karwa Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of the estimated Karwa Chauth 2023 moonrise timings for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur on November 1. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time Today Live Updates.

In these cities, the moonrise time is eagerly awaited and tends to align with the rest of the country. In Mumbai, the bustling metropolis by the Arabian Sea, the moonrise during Karwa Chauth typically takes place in the evening hours, between 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Married women here fast throughout the day and come together with their families for a traditional gathering. The moon's appearance in the night sky is met with great joy and excitement, signifying the successful culmination of their day-long fast. Families celebrate this moment with a festive meal and heartfelt expressions of love. When Will Moon Rise Today In Bangalore, Goa, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram?

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Mumbai is 8:59 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Pune is 8:56 pm on November 1

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Nashik is 8:53 pm on November 1.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in Nagpur is 8:28 pm on November 1.

In Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur, the moonrise time for Karwa Chauth aligns with the same evening timeframe, between 8:00 PM to 8:30 PM. Women in these cities, just like in other parts of India, perform the traditional rituals, dress in beautiful attire, and observe the fast with dedication. The moonrise is a significant moment as it marks the end of the fast, and couples come together to share their love and strengthen their marital bond. Karva Chauth 2023: When Will Moon Rise In Srinagar, Amritsar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Chandigarh?

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know Moon Rise Timings & Puja Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Karwa Chauth is not only a festival of fasting but also a celebration of the love and commitment between married couples in these vibrant cities. Wishing everyone a Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

