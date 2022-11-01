Kerala Piravi 2022 will be celebrated on November 1. As the name suggests, Kerala Piravi marks the day that the state of Kerala was recognised. The state of Kerala was created on 1 November 1956, long after the Independence of India. Also known as Kerala Day, this day is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the residents of Kerala. To celebrate this day, people are sure to share Happy Kerala Piravi 2022 wishes and messages, Kerala Day 2022 Greetings, Happy Kerala Piravi WhatsApp Stickers and Kerala Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Kerala Piravi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Kerala Day Wallpapers and Kerala Piravi Dinam Photos To Mark the Birth of the State of Kerala.

Kerala Piravi celebrations are usually spread across various state organizations, schools and colleges. To mark this day, people often indulge in various activities, the most important of it being the organization of the President’s Trophy Boat. Prior to the formation of the state of Kerala as we know it, the entire region was divided into four parts - South Canara (Kasaragod region), Malabar, Cochin, and Travancore. On 1 November 1956, the taluk of Kasargod in the South Canara district of Madras, the Malabar district of Madras, and Travancore-Cochin, without four southern taluks (which joined Tamil Nadu), merged to form the state of Kerala under the States Reorganisation Act. Kerala Piravi 2022: From 'Shyama Sundara Kera' to 'Nalikerathinte Naattil', 7 Evergreen Songs That Hail the Beauty of God's Own Country (Watch Videos).

As we prepare to celebrate Kerala Day 2022

Speech on Kerala Day Formation:

It is interesting to note that in addition to the formation of Kerala, November 1 also marks the day that various other states that we know now, were formed. This was all done as the historic States Reorganisation Act of 1956 was brought into effect on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kerala Piravi Day 2022!

