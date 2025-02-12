Kumbha Sankranti 2025 Date in India: Know Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Day Falling on Magha Purnima

Kumbha Sankranti is an important annual event for Hindus across India as the day marks the transition of the Sun into the Aquarius (Kumbha) zodiac sign. The day holds great significance in the Hindu solar calendar and usually falls around mid-February. This Sankranti is significant for spiritual purification, charity, and bathing rituals, especially in sacred rivers. Kumbha Sankranti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12. According to drikpanchang, the Kumbha Sankranti Punya Kala will start at 13:19 pm and end at 19:21 pm on the same day while the Kumbha Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 17:20 pm and last till 19:21 pm. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The Kumbha Sankranti Moment will be at 00:34 am on February 13. The Punya Kaal i.e. the auspicious period begins 16 Ghatis before the Sankranti moment and ends at the Sankranti moment itself. As Kumbha Sankranti 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know about Kumbha Sankranti 2025 date, timings and significance of the annual event.

Kumbha Sankranti 2025 Date

Kumbha Sankranti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12.

Kumbha Sankranti 2025 Timings

The Kumbh Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 17:20 pm and last till 19:21 pm.

Kumbha Sankranti Significance

Kumbha Sankranti holds great significance in Hinduism and is considered to be a day when devotees should engage in spiritual and charitable activities. It is believed that devotees who take a bath in sacred rivers like the Ganges, especially at Triveni Sangam, can get rid of their past sins.

The most famous bathing ritual happens at Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, and Ujjain, especially during Kumbh Mela years. Kumbha Sankranti signals the beginning of the last phase of winter and the approach of spring. On this day, donating food, clothes, money, and essentials to the poor is considered very auspicious.

