Kurma Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the avatar of Lord Vishnu in the form of a tortoise. The incarnation in the form of Kurma – a Sanskrit word for "tortoise" – was the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Several legends are associated with the observance of Kurma Jayanti. As per a legend, it is believed that Lord Vishnu took birth in the form of kurma (tortoise) to lift the Mandrachal mountain at the time of Ksheer Sagar Manthan. People observe several rituals and customs on the day of Kurma Jayanti. Let us learn more about Kurma Jayanti 2022 – its date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, rituals, significance, and more. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

What Is the Date of Kurma Jayanti 2022?

The auspicious event of Kurma Jayanti is observed on Purnima (full moon day) during the Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu somewhat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festive occasion of Kurma Jayanti falls in the period between April and May. Hence, this year Kurma Jayanti will fall on May 15, i.e., Sunday.

What Is the Muhurat of Kurma Jayanti 2022?

Kurma Jayanti 2021 Date – Sunday, May 15

Kurma Jayanti Muhurat – 04:22 PM to 07:05 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins – 12:45 PM on May 15, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends – 09:43 AM on May 16, 2022

What Is the Puja Vidhi or Ritual of Kurma Jayanti?

The festival of Kurma Jayanti sees devotees following many rituals and traditions on an auspicious day. There are grandeur pujas organised in Lord Vishnu temples across the world, especially in India.

Taking an early bath in the morning is considered sacred on this day. After an early bath, people wear new clothes, offer prayers, and sing mantras to praise Lord Vishnu. Holy items like coconut, tulsi, flowers, rice, kumkum, betel leaves, sweets, incense sticks, etc., are offered while worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama and special prayers are sung in high devotion to Lord Vishnu. Devotees do not sleep the entire night and recite mantras to please the Almighty. People also donate food, money, and other utility items to the poor and needy persons.

Kurma Jayanti Vrat is observed to mark the festivities of the day. People do not consume pulses and cereals but only milk, milk products, and fruits while observing fasting on the occasion of Kurma Jayanti.

What Is the Significance of Kurma Jayanti?

The festive occasion of Kurma Jayanti is celebrated with enthusiasm and pomp. It is one of the most significant festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is said that had Lord Vishnu not appeared in the form of a tortoise in time, the Ksheer Sagar Manthan would not have been completed. The day of Kurma Jayanti is also considered to be a blessing for people who are starting a new venture, especially construction and work.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).