Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of Shravan Maas every year to mark the special bond of brothers and sisters and bind them together forever. Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be observed on August 11, Thursday, when sisters tie the sacred thread, called Rakhi, on their brothers’ wrists and give them blessings for a bright future and good health. In return, the brothers vow to protect their sisters from every obstacle and give them sweet gifts or chocolates on this festive day. While the onset of Sawan Maas, also known as Shravan Maas, marks the beginning of retail shops selling Rakhis and gifts in full show, sisters also prepare hand-made Rakhis for their loving brothers to bring a personal touch to the sacred festival. For that, we present to you DIY Rakhi ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2022, which can help you craft beautiful Rakhis for your brothers.

Rakhi comes in different shapes and sizes with lovely designs reaching up to the top of the holy thread to beautify the festival of siblings in a unique sense. Even Rakhis made with popular cartoons have taken precedence over the traditional styles in recent years, as young boys prefer to wear something funny and relatable to their favourite cartoon characters. Meanwhile, sisters should keep their brothers’ choices in mind before selecting the perfect Rakhi. Or, they can just craft a Rakhi by themselves for Raksha Bandhan and bring their creativity into action. In order to fulfill every sister’s desire to do something out-of-the-box, we present to you simple and innovative tutorials on how to make Rakhi at home. Watch these videos and get inspired. Raksha Bandhan 2022 Dos and Don’ts: Things To Keep in Mind As You Celebrate the Bond of Brothers and Sisters.

DIY Rakhi Ideas for Raksha Bandhan 2022

Easy Rakhi Making Tutorial

Simple and Beautiful Rakhi Making Ideas at Home

Innovative Ideas for Rakhi 2022

Craft Rakhi at Home By Taking Inspiration from This Easy Tutorial

Happy Raksha Bandhan! Celebrate the sweet day by bringing something personalised to the fore and making your brothers feel special by preparing homemade Rakhis this year. These DIY Rakhis can be easily prepared with some embellishments and cute accessories that can accentuate your festive vibes like never before. Be it a hand-made or readymade Rakhi, it is essential to spend your day with your siblings and cherish the memories that you’ve made for life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2022 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).