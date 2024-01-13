Lohri, a popular Punjabi festival, is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour, marking the culmination of winter and the arrival of longer days. Observed on January 13 every year, Lohri holds cultural and agricultural significance and is primarily celebrated in the northern regions of India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to Drik Panchang, Lohri 2024 will be observed on January 14. The festival is associated with the harvesting of the Rabi crops, particularly sugarcane, which is abundant during this time. The celebrations of Lohri are characterized by various customs and rituals. One of the central elements is the lighting of a bonfire around which family and friends gather. People offer prayers to the fire, expressing gratitude for the harvest and seeking blessings for prosperity in the coming year. Traditional folk songs and dances, such as the energetic Bhangra and Gidda, add to the festive ambience, with lively music and rhythmic movements creating a sense of joy and community. The bonfire symbolizes the energy of the sun, and as the flames leap, it signifies the triumph of light over darkness.

Another integral part of Lohri celebrations is the distribution of offerings. People exchange greetings and share traditional foods like sesame seeds, gajak (a sweet made of sesame seeds and jaggery), and rewri (a sweet made of sesame seeds and sugar), symbolising the sweetness and abundance that the harvest season brings. Additionally, people often throw items like popcorn, peanuts, and sesame seeds into the bonfire as an offering to the fire god, seeking blessings for a prosperous future. Lohri is also considered an auspicious occasion for newlyweds and newborns, and families often celebrate the first Lohri of a newlywed couple or a newborn with special prayers and rituals.

Lohri, at its core, is a festival that fosters a sense of community and togetherness. The lively celebrations, marked by bonfires, traditional music, and the exchange of festive treats, create an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. The festival not only honours the agricultural abundance but also serves as a cultural expression of gratitude, unity, and hope for a bountiful future.

Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2024!

