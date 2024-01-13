Lohri is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in the North Indian state of Punjab. It typically falls on the 13th of January each year, marking the culmination of the winter solstice. This auspicious date holds cultural and agricultural significance, as it is a time to express gratitude for the harvest season and welcome longer days with the promise of warmer weather. As you celebrate Lohri 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Lohri messages in Punjabi, Happy Lohri 2024 wishes in Punjabi, Lohri images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your loved ones.

On Lohri, sharing heartfelt wishes in Punjabi is a cherished tradition that adds a special touch to the celebrations. People exchange warm greetings and blessings in their native language, expressing wishes for prosperity, happiness, and abundance. The lively and colourful atmosphere is filled with the sounds of traditional Punjabi folk songs, known as "boliyan," and the aroma of festive delicacies. The exchange of wishes in Punjabi not only strengthens cultural ties but also enhances the festive spirit of togetherness.

Lohri is celebrated with enthusiasm and exuberance, and its core essence lies in the lighting of the bonfire. Families and communities gather around the bonfire, singing and dancing to the beats of the dhol (traditional drum). Offerings of sesame seeds, jaggery, and other festive treats are made to the fire, symbolising the turning point of winter and the arrival of longer days. The festival signifies the triumph of light over darkness and is a time for reflection, gratitude, and celebration of the collective harvest. Here is a collection of Punjabi messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them Happy Lohri 2024.

Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Lohri Vekheya Sadi Yaari, Sawere Sawere Hi Wish Maari, Ehnu Kehnde Ne Hushiari, Hun Wish Karan Di Tuhaadi Hai Vaari.

Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Suraj Diyaan Kirna, Khushiyaan Di Bahaar, Chaand Di Chandni, Te Apneyan da Pyaar, Mubaarak Hove Ek Lohri da Tyohar.

Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nach Ke Dikhao, Haso Te Hasao, Agg De Kol Saare Aao, Sundariye Mundariye Jor Naal Gao.

Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Ral Mil Bhangre Payiye, Nach Nach Aj Dharti Hilayiye, Sab Narazgi Chado Mitro, Tyohar Lohri da Manaiye.

Lohri Wishes in Punjabi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laah De Kambal, Laah De Loi, Vekh Nazaaraa Mitraan Da, Lohri Agge Asaan Ral-Mil Nachna, Ajj Dihaada Khushiyaan Da.

Happy Lohri 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings And Wallpapers For Family And Friends

Lohri is a vibrant festival that radiates warmth and joy during the winter season. The traditional bonfire, the exchange of wishes in Punjabi, and the communal celebrations contribute to the cultural richness of the festival. Lohri not only marks the agricultural milestones but also serves as a time for families and communities to come together, reinforcing bonds and sharing in the collective joy of a bountiful harvest. As the bonfire crackles and the festive fervour echoes through the night, Lohri becomes a symbol of hope, unity, and the spirit of abundance.

Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2024 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).