Magh Bihu 2023 will be observed on January 14 and 15. It is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam to mark the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh. Magh Bihu celebrations generally start on the last day of the previous month, the month of Pooh, which generally falls on January 14. This festival is marked by feasts and bonfires. People make huts known as Bhelaghar with Bamboo, leaves and thatch where they eat the food prepared for the feast. They burn these huts the next morning. As you celebrate Magh Bihu 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Magh Bihu 2023 wishes and Happy Magh Bihu 2023 greetings that you can share with your loved ones as WhatsApp messages, Bhogali Bihu images, HD wallpapers and SMS to celebrate the Assamese festival. Magh Bihu 2023 Date: Know Rituals, Maghar Domahi Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Celebrating The Harvest Festival of Assam.

The festive day starts early dawn with a post-harvesting ceremony called Meji. The word Meji is derived from the Deori Chutia word Midi ye ji, where Midi means Ancestral gods, Ye means fire, and ji means to fly away. Therefore, midi je yi signifies the worship of ancestral spirits which fly away with fire. During Meji, bonfires are burned in the fields, and people pray to their ancestral gods for blessings. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings for Magh Bihu 2023 that you can share as WhatsApp messages, Bhogali Bihu images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Magh Bihu 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Magh Bihu, May God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings.

Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us All Welcome Magh Bihu With Open Arms and Positive Thoughts. I Hope You and Your Family Prosper and Are Filled With Joy Every Single Day.

Magh Bihu 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bhogali Bihu, My Friend. May the Joyous Harvest Season Bring You and Your Family Happiness and Prosperity.

Magh Bihu 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Bright Flames of the Meji Defeat Evil and Spread Its Warmth in Your Life. I Hope Your Days Are Filled With Love and Happiness. Happy Magh Bihu!

Magh Bihu 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be As Colourful and Happy as Bihu! Happy Magh Bihu!

Magh Bihu is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in Assam. Along with Meji, the celebrations also include traditional Assamese games such as tekeli bhonga and buffalo fighting. People get together with their friends and family to wish one another and celebrate the day together. Wishing everyone a Happy Magh Bihu 2023!

