Maghi Purnima 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Tithi: Significance, Purnima Puja Rituals and Celebration of This Auspicious Day

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is a very auspicious day in the Hindu community as it marks the festive celebration of Maghi Purnima. The Purnima or the full moon day falling in the month of Magha is considered significant for worshipping the moon god. The date of Maghi Purnima varies, and it usually falls during January and February. Maghi Purnima 2020 is celebrated today, February 9. On this day, devotees worship the Moon God and observe special rituals. If you are searching for information on Maghi Purnima 2020 – its date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, significance, rituals and celebration – then you have come at the right place. Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga at Varanasi on Maghi Purnima.

Maghi Purnima 2020 Date:

This year, the festive day of Maghi Purnima falls on February 9. The occasion of Maghi Purnima is observed on the last and the most important day (Purnima) of the month of Magha. This month is considered to be very auspicious, most fortunate and significant as per the Hindu scriptures. According to the Gregorian calendar, the month of Magha falls during the January-February period.

Maghi Purnima 2020 Shubh Muhurat and important Puja Timings:

Maghi Purnima 2020 Date – February 9, i.e. Sunday

Maghi Purnima Tithi Begins – February 08, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 04:01 PM

Maghi Purnima Tithi Ends – February 09, 2020, i.e. Monday, till 01:02 PM

Maghi Purnima Significance:

The Maghi Purnima is considered to be one of the very auspicious occasions as per the Hindu scriptures. It is believed that devotees, who offer prayers and observe rituals on Maghi Purnima, all their desires are fulfilled. It is also said that those who indulge in the practice of making donations and charity, they get rid of all their past sins. Also, since the Kumbh Mela is observed in this period, the holy dip/bath during the sunrise is considered to be highly auspicious. In southern India – Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu – people celebrate the float festival where idols of Lord Sundeshwara and Meenakshi are mounted on floats. The day of Maghi Purnima is considered to be very significant for Buddhism as well, as it is said that Gautam Buddha had pronounced his impending death on the same day.

Maghi Purnima Rituals and Celebrations:

On this auspicious day, devotees across the country take holy bath at the Triveni Sangam in Prayag. The famous ‘Kumbh Mela’ or ‘Magha Mela’ also take place during this time which sees thousands of devotees participate in it.

It is said that one should wake up early and take a holy bath in a river during the time of sunrise. Devotees should then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman, and not to forget worshipping their Ishta Devta too.

Some devotees observe Satyanarayana Vrat and organise Satyanarayana Pooja, while some devotees observe sessions of Bhagwad Gita. The sacred food that is prepared is then offered to the deities. Also, the ritual of offering ‘Ardhya’ to the Moon God in the evening is observed too.

Act of donations and charities are considered to be very auspicious in this month, especially on this day. Hence, a lot of devotees indulge in donations and charity work as well. We at LatestLY wish you and your family a very “Happy Maghi Purnima 2020”.