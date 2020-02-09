Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga at Varanasi on Maghi Purnima

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Devotees took a holy dip in river Ganga here on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima on Sunday morning.Maghi Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of 'Magha' as per Hindu calendar. The day usually falls in the month of January or February.People take a holy bath in rivers on this day and offer prayers.The day is considered auspicious by Hindus. (ANI)

