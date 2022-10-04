Maha Navami is the fourth day of Durga Puja - celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity by people from Bengal. Maha Navami 2022 will be celebrated on October 4. Also known as Durga Navami, this also marks the last day of Navaratri in various parts of the country. At the cusp of the end of Ashtami Tithi and the beginning of Navami, Sandhi Puja is also done. While Maha Navami will be commemorated on October 4, Sandhi Puja 2022 will be done on October 3. To celebrate this day, people often share Happy Maha Navami 2022 wishes, Durga Navami 2022 messages and greetings, Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Navami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Maha Navami 2022 Greetings & SMS: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Quotes, HD Images, Wishes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Durga Puja Navami.

On the occasion of Maha Navami, Goddess Mahishasuravardhini is revered with great fervour and enthusiasm. Navami is considered to be the day that Goddess Durga slaughters the buffalo demon - Mahishasura. According to folklore, Mahishasura had a boon from the Gods, which meant no man could kill him. When his wrath on the people began to increase, and many tormented people sought Godly intervention, Goddess Durga came to earth to put an end to human suffering. This is the reason that the celebration is often filled with connotations of the victory of good over evil. Ayudha Puja 2022 Wishes & Maha Navami Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS and Wallpapers To Share Celebrating Dussehra.

As we prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2022, here are some happy Maha Navami 2022 wishes, Durga Navami 2022 messages and greetings, Maha Navami WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Navami Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Maha Navami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Greetings to You on the Holy Occasion of Durga Puja. Shubho Maha Navami.

Happy Maha Navami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Maha Navami. May the Optimistic Sounds of the Dhak and the Divine Shankho Reverberate in Your Life.

Shubho Maha Navami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Maha Navami 2022. May You Be Blessed With Maa Durga’s Choicest Blessings.

Shubho Maha Navami 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: During Durga Puja, The Goddess Brings Along With Her Unparalleled Energy, Happiness and Joy. Shubho Maha Navami.

Happy Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Atmosphere Around You Be Full of the Spirit of Mirth and Positivity. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.

Happy Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blissful and Joyous Shubho Maha Navami Greetings to All The Devotees of Maa Durga!

Happy Maha Navami 2022 Messages: Share Greetings and Wishes With Your Friends and Family on This Day

The celebration of Maha Navami often includes offering various Pujas and prayers, singing and dancing to devotional songs that appease Goddess Durga and preparing various delicious delicacies that celebrate this feat. Maha Navami is also known to be the last day of the Navratri celebration. Many people break their 9-day fast on this day and also invite young girls home for the Navaratri special meal. While Kumari Puja is traditionally done on Ashtami tithi, many also observe this on Navami. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Navami 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2022 06:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).